MP mum as Callaloo Cay ready to break ground

As the developers of the US $200 million Callaloo Cay project report they are on schedule to break ground this month, the only voice yet to be heard is that of All Saints East & St Luke Member of Parliament (MP) Joanne Massiah.

Despite numerous calls yesterday, OBSERVER media was not able to speak to the MP about her position on Al Caribi Antigua Development Limited’s contentious development situated at Morris Bay.

Meanwhile, the other factions with an interest in the development have drawn their lines in the sand and have maintained their stand.

Senior Vice President of Business Development at Al Caribe Dawood Shah said the only reason the sod has not been turned, to date, was that the company is waiting on a telecommunication company to relocate a cell tower.

“We had hoped to break ground in December, but there was a Digicel cell tower on our site which we had expected would be out by December. But then Digicel requested an extension to the middle of January, so we expect that it will be done by that time,” he said.

“Everything has been put forward in front of our chairman Sheik Tarik and we’re just awaiting his directions on the exact date when we’ll break ground, likely in late January or early February,” Shah added.

He spoke to OBSERVER media yesterday.

Around the middle of December 2016, he and other representatives of the developer met with Old Road residents for the second time in a public consultation about the project.

