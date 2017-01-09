MP joins Aidonia on stage

Tourism Minister Asot Michael shared the stage with Jamaican Dancehall singer Aidonia an encounter now being described as harassment and embarrassing by some, and normal by others.

Widely seen as the headline act for the first ever One Nation Concert, Aidonia performed to a capacity crowd at the Antigua Recreation Ground, but had to stop on no less than five occasions to entertain a visitor.

On each appearance, Michael who is also Member of Parliament for St Peter was seen whispering something in the artiste’s ear.

On one occasion the minister asked the singer whose real name is Sheldon Lawrence to endorse the event, which he did immediately.

On his second interruption Lawrence was apparently being asked to endorse certain government ministers and immediately lauded Chet Greene, Gaston Browne and Michael.

Moments later, the minister was back again but this time he appeared to be giving the “boring gyal” singer instructions to call Prime Minister Browne on stage.

When Browne appeared, Michael insisted that he speak but the few words “one love, peace and unity and happy new year” was all the country’s leader said before hurrying off stage, despite efforts to have him stay a little longer.

When Minister Michael made his fourth appearance, he grabbed the singer’s mic in an attempt to get his attention. Images were captured of Aidonia clutching the minister’s hand as he tried to retrieve the microphone to get on with the show.

