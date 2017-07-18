MP faces lawsuit for alleged sexual assault on a teenager

New Story

The young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of parliament has now taken the case to the civil court.

The 18-year-old has sued the MP who cannot be named since it is a sexual offence.

The teen is accusing the Member of Parliament of sexual assault and several other offences, and she is asking for damages for the injury suffered among other things.

The civil matter is to go to case management in September where it’ll be decided when the arguments will be made and which judge will hear the case.

More details to come…