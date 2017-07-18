MP faces lawsuit for alleged sexual assault on a teenager

July 18, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

The young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of parliament has now taken the case to the civil court.

The 18-year-old has sued the MP who cannot be named since it is a sexual offence.

The teen is accusing the Member of Parliament of sexual assault and several other offences, and she is asking for damages for the injury suffered among other things.

The civil matter is to go to case management in September where it’ll be decided when the arguments will be made and which judge will hear the case. 

More details to come…
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.