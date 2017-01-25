MP calls for more consultation on Callaloo Cay Project

January 25, 2017 Feature No comments

Callaloo Cay investor (l) and government officials reopening Old Road Sports Complex (Source: www.callaloocay.com)

The only voice absent since the second consultation on the Callaloo Cay project has joined the chorus of citizens of Old Road who want further engagement before the developers break ground in January, as promised.

Member of Parliament (MP) for All Saints East & St Luke Joanne Massiah has warned the developer that if there are not “greater and more in-depth discussions” with the Old Road community, it could become a powder keg and could combust.

“There is no need in 2017 for us to have a repeat of, or for us to run the risk of having a repeat of what happened at Carlisle Bay when Carlisle Bay was being constructed,” Massiah said referencing the violent protests which surrounded that development.

As a warning to the government, she said, “I don’t believe that this will be a fight only for Old Road. This is going to be a national fight. And every issue which is of concern to certain segments of this population is going to culminate right there.”

Al Caribi Antigua Development Limited has said that its $200 million Callaloo Cay hotel and villa project is to break ground this month, much to the dismay of residents who feel the project is progressing without addressing critical environmental issues.

The Development Control Authority (DCA) has assured that the developer has not received construction approval.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.