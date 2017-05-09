Mother suspects arson in house fire following domestic dispute

Breaking Story

A mother and her two children lost their three-bedroom home this morning, just hours after an alleged incident of domestic dispute with her partner who was locked up overnight.

The 34-year- old mother of two said she was at work at the Glanvilles Secondary School when she received a call from someone who told her that her Jonas Road home was on fire.

The woman said she left home around 7 am and was unaware that her partner had been released from police custody until she met him at the scene.

She says she and her partner have been having a domestic problem for the past two months and it was only last night the police acted on the report.

“I got home this morning after the call to find him at the house,” she said, adding that she was told the same man reported the fire to police.

Arson is suspected, she said.