Mother and children killed in vehicular accident

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jan 27, CMC – A mother and her two children, were killed after a driver of a motor vehicle allegedly broke a red light and slammed into the vehicle.
Police said that the accident occurred late Thursday night in the corner of Mausica junction and the Priority Bus Route, east of here.
The authorities have not released any details of the accident, but media reports said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly ran the red light and slammed into two cars, including the one carrying the mother and her children.
The impact caused the mother to and her children, ages seven-years-old and two-months-old – to be thrown from the vehicle. They died on the spot.
The driver has been hospitalised as a result of the accident.
