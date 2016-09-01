Morvant murder takes toll to 304

New Story

Trinidad – What Stanley St Louis thought was the sound of early morning fireworks turned out to be gunshots which claimed the life of his son, Correy St Louis, outside their home at Gernium Drive Extension, Morvant, Tuesday.

Police said St Louis was not known to be involved in any criminal activity and although a small amount of marijuana was found on him, they do not think his death was drug related.

The elder St Louis said his first-born son, 35, was a welder and father of a nine-year-old boy. Neighbours described the victim as a quiet man and expressed surprise when they heard he was killed.

The area where St Louis lived borders criminal hotspots in the Morvant/Laventille community, including Malick, Sunshine Avenue, and Laventille Road. His death has brought the murder toll to 304 for the year.

“At first when they buss the shots it sound like fire crackers and I thought it was one of them little boys playing the fool,” his father said.

“Then I hear like about six or seven and it sounded like somebody testing out their gun. At first I called him but after the phone ring three times I say let me wait a little. After a while I call him back, put on light in my house and move around. I was waiting on him to call me back. Then a neighbour call and they tell me that this happen.”

The father of six said his son grew up “good, good with everybody” and had spent his childhood caring for animals and eating fruits from the hills near Gernium Drive.

He said while as far as he was aware his son was innocent, he was not with him at all times and he could not wholeheartedly vouch for him.

“I don’t know. Not everything I go know. I am the last to know but the first to get the blame as the father. I don’t know what going on. I want to know who it was and what was the reason.

“I just want to know who it was and what reason they do this for because the person would have to know him and be around him, or someone send them to him. I know him as someone who didn’t trouble anyone,” he said.