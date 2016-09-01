More tourism jobs

New Story

Jamaica – MONTEGO BAY, St James – Tourism minister Edmund Bartlett is projecting that at least 12,000 people will benefit from new jobs as a result of 2,000 additional hotel rooms in western Jamaica, which will be ready in time for the 2016/2017 Winter tourist season.

“In all, close to 2,000 rooms in the west, that means 2,000 new jobs… induced employment you will be looking at probably 12,000 easily. You [are] looking at 12,000 to 15,000 new workers that will come on stream as a result of the expansion of the rooms in the west, both by way of direct employment and to the hotels as well as employment to hotel services that are provided around,” the tourism minister said.

“So when we increase arrivals, we increase possibilities for employment, and when we increase the possibilities for employment we increase possibilities for more income, and when the people have more income they consume more, and when they consume more, they pay their taxes, and when they pay their taxes we pay our debts, and when we pay our debts we create fiscal space for social and capital development.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer West, the pumped-up tourism minister forecast that with the new rooms in western Jamaica, earnings from the sector would climb to US$2.7billion this year.

The addition to the room stock should see arrivals reaching the four million mark, Bartlett also forecast.

“We expect to end the year about US$2.7billion and just about four million arrivals. So that would be an increase of US$150million more than we had last year.

“Between Montego Bay and Negril, 50 per cent of the visitors come to the island, so we are expecting that the earnings from this segment of the island would be the highest in the country.”

Additionally, the tourism minister expressed optimism to realise his target of growing the sector at a rate of five per cent annually by 2020 as well as earning US$5billion annually by then, due in part to the expansion of rooms, not only in western Jamaica, but other parts of the destination.

“ So we think that as we grow and expand and if we are able to do this at the rate of the five per cent per annum, we will make our US$5billion by 2020,” Bartlett told the Observer West.

The expansion of the room count for the winter season is expected to come from hotel construction in the parishes of Trelawny, St James and Westmoreland.

“Essentially the rooms are in western Jamaica. They are in Trelawny, the Royalton expansion; the Riu Reggae, the Royalton in Negril, the Sensetori in Negril, in Montego Bay, the Spanish Court (old Breezes) and the expansion of Decameron in MoBay,” Bartlett revealed.

Meanwhile, in a bid to fill these additional and existing rooms, Bartlett led a delegation to Canada on Monday for industry stakeholder discussions on strategies to boost visitor arrivals from that country.

The meetings are expected to involve representatives of several of Jamaica’s long-standing partners, including airlines, tour operators and travel agents.

Additionally, he disclosed that the opportunity would be used to relaunch Jamaica’s advertising and marketing campaign to strengthen promotion of the island to Canadians as a destination of choice for vacations and other visits.

The tourism minister explained that this is being done to enhance Jamaica’s presence in Canada, which has recorded a decline in the number of visitors to the island in recent years.

Bartlett is expected to return to Jamaica today.