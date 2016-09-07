More police patrols as authorities protect school children

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sept 7, CMC – Police have given the assurance they will have additional patrols in western Kingston so that children can attend schools safely, Education Minister Ruel Reid has said.

Reid said the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is partnering with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to ensure that students in sections of western Kingston can attend school safely.

In recent weeks, some communities in western Kingston have been affected by violence.

Reid said that the JCF is providing additional patrols on the roads in those areas to ensure safety and security for the children and residents.

“The police (have) said that students are to attend schools, (so) they are going to have additional patrols in the area. The police are going to move also to ensure that students should be off the streets by 9:00 pm,” he said.

Reid said the Andrew Holness government is going to be mobilising resources to bring the situation under control in the “shortest possible time.

“My team from the ministry has been monitoring the situation and I just want to say we abhor that level of violence that is occurring in that part of Kingston,” Reid said, adding that the government is saddened by the deaths that have occurred.

Police said that violence in west Kingston resulted in a low turnout of students at the start of the new school year on Monday

On Sunday, a five-year-old girl was among four people shot and injured in a drive-by shooting. It was the second shooting involving a child.

Late last month, two-year-old Damario Whyte was killed while his father and uncle were injured in a drive-by and as the violence continued in the area this week a man was fatally shot.

Police said Leroy Newman, otherwise known as “Killer”, was riding a bicycle when a gunman shot him.

The police believe that the upsurge in violence is a result of gang warfare over turf.