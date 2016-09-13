More Movements

New Story

There is an organisation in Antigua & Barbuda called ”The Movement” that has taken the country by storm. (That may be an understatement to many.) It seems like yesterday that popular radio talk show host, Algernon “Serpent” Watts gave birth to the idea of a non-political advocacy group and gathered a few like-minded folks to get the ball rolling.

To hear Serpent tell the story, “I had an epiphany and reached out to some folks who I felt had a similar vision and cared more about country than party.” He describes himself as the “facilitator”, although others may label him otherwise.

It’s been a year, and to its credit, “The Movement” has ballooned into a force to be reckoned with. Its causes have ranged from protecting the mangrove on Guiana Island to ensuring that the people of Barbuda retain ownership of their land, to feeding the poor and the indigent.

Along the way, the organization has had to disavow the label of being a political party with a political agenda. Its leaders have had to repeat ad nauseam that its outlook is not political, and that its only interest is good governance and all that this entails for the state of Antigua & Barbuda.

On more than one occasion, in the history of this media entity, we have had reason to lament that Antiguans and Barbudans are reluctant to come together to see to our own interests for fear of having our causes deemed political.

We can cite numerous examples, where in response to varying issues affecting them adversely, the citizenry in various parts of the world banded together to confront situations which affect their way of life.

A case in point: In 1980, the organisation MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, was born, after a mother, Condace Lightner, lost her 13 year- old daughter on account of someone drunk.

Today, that organization has lobbied for laws in the USA and Canada to stop drunk driving. It supports those affected by drunk driving. It advocates to prevent underage drinking, and strives for stricter impaired driving policy, whether that impairment is caused by alcohol or any other drug.

There is at least one MADD office in every state of the United States and at least one in each province of Canada. MADD has shown that drunk driving has been reduced by half since its founding.

In another political environment, Miss Lightner could have well said, ’my party is in power, so I can’t mutter a word. My member of parliament might take offense if I take up a position that says people ought not to drive drunk’. She could have been deterred by some minister of government declaring, ‘you are trying to damage the economy. You are an economic terrorist.’

We can go on, but the point has been made. This country needs more voices to be raised by people who believe that their interests are not being served. More importantly, the bodies, which belong to those voices, ought to form themselves into strong advocacy groups and promote an agenda which says the cause is just and righteous. They should proclaim, “We are standing up for what is right – not just for what is expedient or politically correct.”

There is a role for politicians, however, they will always have their agenda. With few exception, their objective will always be a vote catching exercise. Every five years or so, they will try to convince the electorate of the rightness of their every action. In between, the people have to live with the decisions they make. Or must they?

“The Movement” has shown that this is not so. For the past year, it has stood up and stood out against the establishment and declared that this is all about Antigua & Barbuda. Whether you agree with them or not, their message is powerful and members proclaim that the organisation is prepared to eschew the spirit of selfishness that pervades this society; which says ‘as long as I am ok, all is well’.

We have long witnessed people who ought to know better, bury their conscience and declare wrong as right. We have seen many a square peg in round holes. Those who bring nothing to the table sitting on their lofty perches, while the nation suffers.

We congratulate “The Movement” on their first anniversary, and we hope that ideals on which that organization was founded goes viral. We hope that others will put right before politics and country before self, as we all become our brother’s keeper. Further, we hope that we can welcome other non-political advocacy groups which will buck the ‘powers-that-be’ in the interest of nation building.

Lastly, we hope that politicians will welcome these voices and realise that these groups play an important part in our democracy and nation building. We may be naïve but we can hope.