More details have emerged about the attempted airport acquisition in Germany by a group headed by local investor Yida Zhang.

The principal of YIDA International has come under fire in Antigua and Barbuda for the slow progress on a promised US two-billion-dollar project in the Guiana Island area.

Government Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst earlier this year said the airport acquisition by Zhang is proof of his ability to deliver his promised project in Antigua and Barbuda – which is now expected to start in 2017 – over two years later than planned.

Earlier this year Zhang – who is the majority stakeholder of the German-Chinese company ADC GmbH – was part of a takeover bid of the loss-making Hahn airport in Germany.

He has also signed an agreement to develop a hotel and industrial park in the spa city.

Before Zhang’s group bid for the airport in September, months earlier in July his group bought two buildings adjacent to the airport for a reported combined sales price of three point seven five million euros.

The airport is expected to be purchased at a token price – with bids decided based on development plans rather than money offers.

As for Yida Zhang’s investment in Antigua and Barbuda, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Lennox Weston had earlier pledged to replace them if they failed to develop by the end of this year – but says he is now waiting on a new timeline agreed between Yang and the cabinet.

Weston says he is putting more faith in other hotel projects

