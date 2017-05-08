More charges for George Wehner

Breaking Story

UPP caretaker for St George and former Antigua & Barbuda Defence Force Captain George Wehner (OBSERVER media photo)

United Progressive Party political hopeful George Wehner is facing charges in connection with a video in which violence is implied.

OBSERVER media has received confirmation from police sources that multiple charges have already been prepared and are to be served on Wehner.

The charges are threatening to kill and intimidation of the individuals in the video.

OBSERVER media will provide more details as the information comes to hand.
