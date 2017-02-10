Mohammed, Ramdin fire Red Force into semis

New Story

Jason Mohammed struck his first half-century of the Regional Super50 as reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force confirmed their spot in the semi-finals with an uncomplicated five-wicket victory over Kent Spitfires in Antigua on Wednesday.

Playing at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Red Force easily chased down a target of 195 with right-hander Mohammed spearheading the run chase with an unbeaten 78 off 88 deliveries.

He was supported by captain Denesh Ramdin who also notched his first half-century of the tournament with 56.

Veteran seamer Darren Stevens was the chief wicket-taker with three for 34.

Sent in earlier, the English County once again struggled and could only muster 194 all out off 46 overs, as the Red Force seamers got stuck into innings.

Experienced former West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul claimed four for 37 while rookie pacer Roshon Primus picked up two for 35.

Windies speedster Shannon Gabriel was once again effective, taking one for 25 from eight stingy overs.

Will Gidman led Kent’s fight with a top score of 50 while Stevens got 38 and Alex Blake, 30.

They were 173 for four in the 41st over but collapsed to lose their last six wickets for just 21 runs in quick time.

Red Force earned four points from the outing to move to 22 points while Kent remained third on nine points.