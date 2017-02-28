New Story

Great Britain’s Mo Farah says he is a “clean athlete” after a leaked report suggested his American coach may have broken anti-doping rules to boost the performance of some of his athletes.

The leaked US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) report, dated March 2016, was obtained by the Sunday Times.

“If Usada or any other anti-doping body has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather than allow the media to be judge and jury,” said Farah, who has won 5,000m and 10,000m gold at the past two Olympics.

The coach in question, Alberto Salazar, has been under investigation since a BBC Panorama programme made allegations about drugs use at his US training base.

According to the Sunday Times, the leaked report also alleges Salazar, head coach of the world famous endurance Nike Oregon Project (NOP), routinely gave Farah and other athletes legal prescription drugs with potentially harmful side-effects without a justifiable medical reason.

The investigation into Salazar, who is also a consultant to UK Athletics (UKA), has been under way since at least June 2015.

Salazar and Farah deny they have ever broken anti-doping rules.

“It’s deeply frustrating that I’m having to make an announcement on this subject,” said 33-year-old Farah in a statement.

In a statement UK Athletics said it stood by the findings of an investigation published in 2016 that found “there was no evidence of any impropriety on the part of Mo Farah and no reason to lack confidence in his training programme”.

The Usada interim report was passed to the Sunday Times by the suspected Russian hacking group Fancy Bears.

The BBC has so far been unable to verify its authenticity with Usada, or establish whether any of its reported conclusions are out of date. (BBC Sport)