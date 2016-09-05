With some fanfare, the government announced its latest foray into renewable energy. In press releases from the government and the Texas-based group, Thermal Energy Partners (TEP), they boasted of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two entities.

The quotes were as expected with the prime minister stating, “A project like this is consistent with the government’s goals and commitments from COP21 meetings in Paris. This agreement supports Antigua & Barbuda’s transition from high cost fossil fuels towards sustainable energy options and geothermal power will help play an important role toward this effort.”

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy, Asot A Michael said, “This is a great step to incorporate base-load renewable energy within our energy mix and it is a great opportunity for Antigua & Barbuda to partner with such a reputable US company.”

Meanwhile, the President of TEP, Daniel Pfeffer, boasted that his company was footing the US $50 – $55 million bill and not government. He told the media, “[The funding] is not coming from the government of Antigua & Barbuda; we will bring the financing for the entire project, including the exploration.”

These are all nice words and sound sweet to renewable energy advocates such as ourselves; however, we cannot ignore the mixed signals emanating from the government.

First off, the government has railed against the privatisation of energy production, yet we seem to be heading down that road with this project. The PM said, “If they provide the funding, then they will own about 85 per cent of it and we will own about 15 per cent.” We note that this has not been described as ‘build, operate and transfer’ project like the Antigua Power Company so is this an agreement in perpetuity or until the government can raise funds to buy out the majority stake?

Admittedly, the PM has also stated that the government was working on “innovative” strategies to come up with the US $50 million themselves in order to fund the project if they choose to or if it becomes necessary. (Interesting, in and of itself.)

Then there is the whole concept of energy democratisation. In their 2014 manifesto, the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party promised to “provide incentives to businesses and homes to invest in solar power as an alternative to fossil fuels to reduce significantly the national energy bill. Where there is excess production, the national grid will buy it.”

The reality has been much different. Very recently, Sir Robin Yearwood, the minister responsible for Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) erased many people’s hopes of investing in solar when he stated that APUA’s commitments were the priority and businesses and homeowners would have to wait to reap the benefits of renewable energies.

As we have stated before, this, in our opinion, is a retrogressive step. It flies in the face of the government’s promise of people empowerment and halts the process of democratisation of the energy sector.

People become empowered when they have some control over their lives and are less dependent on others, including the government. Add to that, the adoption of renewable energy in the private sector could not have been so rapid so as to cause any significant ripple in the APUA business. And even if it were rapid, would that not be a good? Would that not go a long way towards the delivery of the “empowerment” promise?

We understand that there are some complexities behind the scenes but we, as a nation, cannot let ourselves be bogged down in the weeds and lose sight of the big picture. We have no problem with the government exploring different sources of alternative energy but why not allow the public to do the same? When the public does it, the government does not need to spend a cent. It does not need to go looking for millions of dollars (or hundreds of millions) to fund a new energy source project.

That is the beauty of empowering the private sector; they fund the investment. Government can focus on other areas and allocate precious resources where needed, for example, education. If we just look at that one area as a counter balance, why not let the private sector spend their money on alternative energy and have the government better fund education?

If the private sector stumbles, then the government can intervene but judging from Minister Yearwood’s reaction, it would appear that the private sector is doing better than expected.

So, as we have done in the past, we implore the government to re-think its approach to renewable energy. Deliver on the promises of empowerment and renewable energy growth, and do not allow progress to be stymied by boxed-in thinking.

The future is tomorrow and it should be better than today and yesterday. Let us make it so.

We invite you to visit www.antiguaobserver.com and give us your feedback on our opinions.