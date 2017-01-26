Missing Child Found

Twelve-year old Tyrain Rigby has been found and is in Police custody.

Police PRO, Senior Sergeant Frankie Thomas says he was found around 10.30 last night in Jennings, in an area known as Peas Alley.

Thomas says the teen is in good health and investigations are continuing.

Just yesterday, the boy’s aunt Nicki Parker had asked the public for help in finding him.

She said the twelve-year old had left home on Saturday shortly after she spoke to him about an incident which had occurred earlier in the week.

She tells Observer Media she hasn’t spoken to her nephew since he was found.

Parker says the police have said she can visit him at the Criminal Investigation Department around 1 O’clock.