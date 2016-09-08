Ministry of Education does damage control after expulsion controversy

New Story

In an apparent attempt to do damage control over a matter involving a minor, the Ministry of Education has distanced itself from allegations that a six-year-old girl was kicked out of the Five Islands School.

Bernard Warner, the father of six-year-old Jennings Warner reported that his daughter was thrown out of school by the principal on Monday, who slammed the door in his face before instructing him to have her transferred because she was a “slow student”.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education said “no six-year-old child was expelled” and in order for a child to be expelled, a meeting must be held with executives of the Ministry, in accordance with the Education Act of Antigua and Barbuda 2008.

“It is only the Director who has the authority to do so, and no decision was taken in that regard,” the statement said.

The authorities did confirm, however, that the parent was advised by the Director of Education Clare Browne to return the student to Five Islands Primary, pending the outcome of a second assessment as per the request of her father.

“An initial evaluation was carried out and among the recommendations was that the pupil be transferred to a neighbouring primary school that has a special programme and is staffed with special education teachers,” the statement read.

The ministry was quick to point out that every effort will be made to ensure students succeed, and is mindful that everyone can learn, though not at the same pace.

Going forward, the Ministry of Education said it will continue to dialogue with the parents, education officials and the principal of the school, because “every child is entitled to an education and no child will be refused an education based on colour, race, mental illness, physical handicap or otherwise”.

The student is due back in school on Thursday.