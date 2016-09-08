Ministry: Measures are in place to deal with concerns of deportees

New Story

WHILE there has been public outcry about the 42 Jamaicans who were deported to the island yesterday from the United Kingdom, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Dianne McIntosh said the situation is not new and measures have been in place for some time to deal with such situations.

In a telephone interview with the Jamaica Observer, McIntosh explained that, while there have been deportations over the years from the UK, special chartered flights such as the one that arrived yesterday had tapered off for a while.

McIntosh stated that measures such as reintegration programmes among others processes were already put in place for those sent back. She said when they are met by the police and processed by immigration officials they are given information of services available.

When asked about the public outcry over the deportees who arrived yesterday, the acting permanent secretary said, while she doesn’t know what happened on the side of the protesting citizens in the UK regarding this situation, the ministry has always strived to ensure that preparations are in place to receive the deportees.

“Once the flight is coming in we are informed and the preparation is made; I can’t say right now what the advance notice was, but a procedure is in place, so we all fall in and get everything in place,” she said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade also indicated in a press release yesterday that similar chartered flights have been used since 2007, under a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Jamaica and the United Kingdom, which addresses such matters.

In the meantime, the foreign ministry said that while the appointment of a new Jamaican High Commissioner to London is being finalised, the staff of the high commission, including an acting high commissioner, remain available to advise members of the Diaspora in the UK who have any specific concerns with regards to their relatives.

The ministry said it will remain in contact with both the Jamaican High Commission in London and the Ministry of National Security to address any issues which might arise