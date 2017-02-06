Ministry launches Education Week 2017

February 6, 2017 Education officials and students gathered at the Spring Gardens Moravian Church for a thanksgiving church service to mark the official launch of Education Week 2017 (Photo courtesy Kimona Otto)
Education officials and students gathered at the Spring Gardens Moravian Church for a thanksgiving church service to mark the official launch of Education Week 2017 (Photo courtesy Kimona Otto)

The Ministry of Education kick-started its annual Education Week with a Thanksgiving Church Service on Friday.

Students, educators, and education officials gathered at Spring Gardens Moravian Church, where Minister of Education Michael Browne delivered the feature address.

Chairman of the Education Week Committee, Phillip Lloyd has encouraged the general public especially parents and students to come out to one of the biggest activities of the week which is the International College Fair, today.

“Our next activity will be on Monday with the Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB) hosting the International College Fair. It is an activity where we have universities from across the island and across the world, in particular the United States and Canada and they will be showcasing to students what we have to offer,” he said in an OBSERVER media interview.

Lloyd added that special lectures will take place to give both parents and students advice on how to apply for the most suitable tertiary institutions.

 

