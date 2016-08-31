Minister promises a burn unit for Mount St John’s

New Story

With the recent death of burn victim Gayan Williams, the Ministry of Health has signalled its desire to establish a burn unit at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC), despite being “advised” that there may not be enough cases to justify the cost.

Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph justified the new position saying, “It’s very difficult to associate cost with a life.”

According to Joseph, the Ministry would seek to have five nurses specially trained to handle burns when such cases come to the hospital’s doors – as they have been increasing in past months.

“Since Shaveesa and the other two incidents we have been using basically the same nurses. So they have developed some familiarity and some expertise in dealing with these incidents. We are thinking that these very nurses could be sent abroad for training,” Joseph said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rhonda Sealy-Thomas told OBSERVER media that she advocates such training broadly for all nurses and had such discussions with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) as recently as on Tuesday.

