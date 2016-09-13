Minister: Barbuda produces more than enough water

New Story

An APUA official has supported claims by the APUA and Utilities Minister, Sir Robin Yearwood, who said that Barbuda has more water than residents can consume.

The official, who wished to remain unnamed, told OBSERVER media, “As it stands, the plant produces between 40,000 and 70,000 gallons of water daily.”

And even that amount, she said, is way less than what the plants on the island have been constructed to produce.

“It’s being run on shifts of about 10 to 16 hours due to HR limitation but those levels are meeting the demand of the consumers,” the official assured.

OBSERVER media had previously received reports indicating that Barbuda did not have adequate storage facilities to effectively run its recently constructed reverse osmosis plant, but according to the official, it may just be that people are not seeing the other storage facilities.

“There is a 3,000-gallon tank located on the facility where the plant is, but there is also another storage facility which has the capacity to hold 100,000 gallons of water. So really and truly, we don’t have an issue with storage,” the official noted.

The explanation is in line with that of the utilities minister, who told OBSERVER media on Monday, that people do not understand what the government is doing in Barbuda and so are jumping to conclusions.

“That plant we have in Barbuda cannot run for 24 hours because there is no use for the water. It produces more water than Barbuda can use, so we do have storage intact,” the minister ascertained.

He also told this newspaper that the reverse osmosis plant costs APUA “a pretty penny”. “Over $40 per thousand gallons,” he noted.

As it stands, Sir Robin said APUA only collects $21 from consumers and $50 from hotels and businesses for water consumption. The government, he summed, is not making enough profit from the utility and so rates must go up.

“They’d have to subsidise, but they have to get an increase. We cannot manufacture water from those plants without an increase in rates,” he told this newspaper.

He added, “We’re going to make sure we can offer it to the average Antiguan, the poor people of this country at reasonable rate.”