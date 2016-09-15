Mico study offers key to boosting students’ performance in math

New Story

Jamaica- Apilot research on mathematics, conducted by Mico University College’s Caribbean Centre of Excellence in Mathematics Teaching (CCEMaT), has revealed that building teachers’ knowledge and developing students’ problem-solving skills will positively impact performance in the subject area.

Shandelene Binns-Thompson, associate director of CCEMaT, said that the project indicated that factors which contribute to underachievement in mathematics include, but are not limited to, teachers’ inability to help students develop problem-solving skills; math teachers possessing limited subject knowledge that inhibits the effective development of mathematical concepts with students; students’ inability to decompose non-routine questions into algebraic form; employment of mostly teacher-centred approaches in the teaching and learning discourse; and students’ inability to read in the content area.

The project involved 840 students and 24 teachers from four primary schools in Kingston.

“It is easy to answer from recall knowledge, but students have to be trained how to systematically decompose questions into algebraic form. In order to develop mathematical concepts in students your knowledge as a teacher must go beyond the scope of what you’re teaching. Also, a good grasp of English A [language] is important in order to read and understand the questions,” she said yesterday while speaking at the press briefing held at Mico to disclose the findings of the research.

Moreover, Binns-Thompson further said that statistics have shown that performance in math at the primary and secondary levels ranges from poor to average and cited the 2013 National Education Inspectorate report, which revealed that math performance in 73 per cent of the schools examined was unsatisfactory.

“The Ministry of Education is fully aware of the issue of under performance in mathematics and as such, in the math and numeracy report of 2011 it was recommended that mathematics classrooms should embrace the development of analytical, reasoning and critical thinking skills as one of the central goals of teaching mathematics,” she said. “Now the ministry, being aware that these skills should be developed, they are also of the opinion that teachers’ subject knowledge should be enhanced above the scope of which they teach.”

Professor Neville Ying, pro-chancellor of Mico, said understanding and addressing the psychological needs and motivation of teachers and students are more important than the subject matter.

“Effective teaching must start with the mindset that every child can learn mathematics, and the guiding principle is that the essence of mathematics is not to make simple things complicated but to make complicated things simple,” he said.

“Passion and the ability of the teacher to pass on knowledge to the student is critical. Passion dismisses fear and replaces it with self confidence and excitement, which facilitates the learning of mathematics. The integration of English, drama, sports, information and communication technologies in the teaching and learning of mathematics can significantly improve students’ performance in mathematics. Integration of these subjects areas in the teaching and learning of mathematics caters effectively to multiple intelligences that exist in our classrooms,” Ying emphasised..

Meanwhile, Professor David Burghes, director of the Centre of Innovation in Mathematics teaching at the University of Plymouth in England, which partnered with Mico for the research, said a strong mathematical foundation in the primary sector is the only long-term solution to improve performance.

“It is very important at the primary level that we have no child left behind. It means you have to have interventions and teachers who are well able to understand the issue and the problems in mathematics that our learners have,” he said.

But, Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid said while the pilot project will help ramp up teaching and learning outcomes in mathematics, a high level of training and competency is required by professionals who teach the subject.

“Out of the 1784 teachers teaching mathematics in high schools, only about 230 have a full mathematics degree so that is where we are coming from,” he said. “If we are asked to deliver in the subject areas, every single teacher must have the highest level of training and certification and must be competent, that must be the policy we are driving forward.”

“What we are going to be trying to do with that initiative is make sure we validate everybody…and have defined teachers in the classroom. We will also assess whether you should remain in the teaching profession [because] if after three, four, five years there is no impact in your teaching, you’re in the wrong profession,” he added.

The study employed an experimental mix- method design and investigated factors that contribute to underperformance in mathematics. It also identified how problem- solving skills are developed in mathematics.

Additionally, the research found that there are several teaching strategies — such as co-operative learning strategies and humanistic methods — that may be employed when developing students’ problem solving skills. These include the use of technology, role play and poetry.

The recommendations state that policymakers in the education sector should ensure that all teachers of mathematics are given an opportunity to enhance subject knowledge and that the developing of problem-solving skills in students becomes mandatory in all mathematics lessons, at all levels of the education system.