Michael Jackson’s mom bullied and afraid of nephew: court papers

February 10, 2017 Reuters Entertainment No comments
File Photo: Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson leaves the sentencing hearing of Dr. Conrad Murray, in Los Angeles California November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

Katherine Jackson, the 86-year-old mother of late pop star Michael Jackson, has won a restraining order against a nephew she accuses of bullying her, getting information on her bank accounts and other emotional abuse.

Trent Lamar Jackson, a 52-year-old nephew on husband Joe Jackson’s side of the family, worked as a driver for the 86-year-old Jackson family matriarch.

A lawyer for Katherine Jackson said in court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week that she was afraid of her nephew and fears he will use credit cards and other financial information about her for his personal gains.

“Mrs. Jackson has to hide in her closet to speak to her kids so she can speak freely,” the court papers said. “Trent bullies Mrs. Jackson into submission.”

“She has had enough, her health is fragile and she is tired of being frightened,” the documents said.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order against Lamar Jackson and ordered him to move out of the guest house at Katherine Jackson’s home in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, and stay at least 100 yards (meters) away from her.

A court hearing on the matter has been scheduled for March 1.

Lamar Jackson could not be reached for comment.

Michael Jackson, one of Katherine Jackson’s 10 children, died in 2009 at age 50 of an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.
