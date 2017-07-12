Michael Burton is UPP’s pick to run against Cutie

New Story

Michael Rodney Burton has been confirmed as the United Progressive Party’s (UPP’s) candidate in St John’s City South in the next general elections.

Burton, who spoke to OBSERVER media today said he was confirmed at a UPP St John’s City South Branch meeting on Tuesday night where he faced no contenders and therefore did not have to run in a primary.

He pushes out former caretaker for the constituency and UPP Chairman D Gisele Isaac who is before the court battling numerous charges related to her tenure at the Board of Education (BoE).

Burton, a former student of the St Joseph’s Academy, move to the United States around the age of 12 years. was born raised in Antigua & Barbuda who is 41-years-old has served in the United States (US) military and went to combat in Kuwait and again in Iraq. He is presently a businessman and owns Burton’s Laundry and Cleaners.