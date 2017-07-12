Michael Burton is UPP’s pick to run against Cutie

July 12, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

(Source: Google images)

Michael Rodney Burton has been confirmed as the United Progressive Party’s (UPP’s) candidate in St John’s City South in the next general elections.

Burton, who spoke to OBSERVER media today said he was confirmed at a UPP St John’s City South Branch meeting on Tuesday night where he faced no contenders and therefore did not have to run in a primary.

He pushes out former caretaker for the constituency and UPP Chairman D Gisele Isaac who is before the court battling numerous charges related to her tenure at the Board of Education (BoE).

Burton, a former student of the St Joseph’s Academy, move to the United States around the age of 12 years. was born raised in Antigua & Barbuda who is 41-years-old has served in the United States (US) military and went to combat in Kuwait and again in Iraq. He is presently a businessman and owns Burton’s Laundry and Cleaners.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.