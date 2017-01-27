Merkel expected to speak with Trump about Russia on Saturday: source

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday and the conversation is expected to focus on Russia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The source did not say whether Trump might want to speak with Merkel about a lifting of the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its intervention in Ukraine, as overnight reports from the United States suggested.
But the source made clear that if such a step were taken, then the European Union would not necessarily follow Washington, as its sanctions remain tied to implementation of the Minsk peace deal.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.