Men killed execution style as murder toll rises

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Sept 16, CMC – The murder toll climbed past 325 so far this year on Friday after police said the bodies of two men riddled with bullets had been found in Valencia, north-east of here.

The authorities said that the men were found face down and their hands tied behind their backs.

They said an employee of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) made the discovery and police believe the two men were killed at the scene. Their identities have not yet been disclosed.

The murder toll so far this year is 328 and crime has emerged as a major problem for the Keith Rowley administration that came to power last September 7.

On Sunday night in a radio and television broadcast, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said that millions of dollars would be made available to law enforcement authorities in order to deal with the crime situation.

On Thursday, two people were murdered and a missing woman was found dead in separate incidents across the country.

Carla Achalal, an autistic woman, suffocated during an invasion of her home at Gasparillo, south of here.

Hours later, multiple murder suspect Indiana La Borde was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Diego Martin, west of here

Police said also that the body of the missing sales representative Lisa Matagoolam was found at the bottom of a precipice in Brasso.

Police suspect that Matagoolam was the victim of a love triangle.

Last year 410 people were murdered a slight increase over the 2014 figure of 403.