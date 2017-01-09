Matthews cameo fails to save Hobart from defeat

HOBART, Australia, Jan 8, CMC – Hayley Matthews’s dashing knock was not enough to save Hobart Hurricanes as they slipped to a 15-run defeat to Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League here Sunday.

The West Indies all-rounder slammed a 24-ball 32 but Hurricanes, set a challenging 154 for victory at Bellerive Oval, could only muster 138 for eight off their 20 overs.

With the defeat, Hurricanes stayed fifth on nine points while Heat overtook them to go third on 10 points.

Gunning for their fifth win of the campaign, Hobart’s run chase got off to a rocky start when they lost three wickets up front to tumble to 32 for three in the sixth over.

Matthews then helped revive the innings in a 51-run, fourth wicket stand with Amy Satterthwaite, who  top-scored with 57 off 48 deliveries.

The 19-year-old Matthews lashed three fours and a six before she was bowled by seamer Jemma Barsby in the 12th over.

She was one of four wickets to fall for seven runs in the space of 16 balls as the innings fell apart. Satterthwaite’s 42-run, eighth wicket partnership with Brooke Hepburn (seven not out) proved in vain.

Earlier, off-spinner Matthews picked up one for 33 from her four overs as Brisbane gathered 153 for two off their 20 overs.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored with an unbeaten 78 off 60, posting 86 for the first wicket with captain Kirby Short who struck 43 from 36 balls, and a further 53 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Jess Jonassen who made 25 not out.
