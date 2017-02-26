Massy Trinidad All Stars wins Panorama competition

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 26, CMC – Massy Trinidad All Stars won the 2017 Panorama competition here, three points clear of the defending champions, Desperadoes, as the Carnival activities continue here on Sunday.

All Stars playing the local tune “Full Extreme” secured 286 points to beat win from a field of 11 bands. Desperadoes was one of five bands that played the tune by the Barbados singer Peter Ram “Good Morning Crop Over”. Third place went to BP Renegades that also played the tune by the Barbadian artiste. The band received 280 points.

The celebrations continue with the controversial Calypso Monarch finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines national, Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd Reid, singing in position seven.

Need Reid needed the intervention of the High Court to ensure her position in the line-up after the Trinbago Unfired Calypso Association (TUCO) had removed her following a legal threat by another singer, Lynette “Lady Gypsy” Steele that Nedd Reid was ineligible because of her nationality even though she had secured her position by contesting in the preliminary rounds.

There are several former monarchs in the line-up for Sunday including Dr. Hollis Liverpool (Might Chalkdust), Weston Rawlins (Cro Cro), Kurt Allen.

Former culture minister Winston “Gypsy” Peters, won won the TT$200,000 (One Tt dollar =US$ 0.16 cents) Ex Tempo competition on Friday night is also contestant in the “Big Yard” show.

They are among 16 other artistes trying to dethrone Devon Seales, who won last year.