Marooners stun Scorpions in opener

RIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners raised the curtain on the 2017 Regional Super50 in style when they stunned Jamaica Scorpions by 75 runs in the opening game in Barbados Tuesday.

Fired by teenaged opener Amir Jangoo’s measured 64, Marooners raised a modest 214 for eight off their 50 overs at 3Ws Oval.

However, Scorpions were then undermined by off-spinner Mark Deyal (3-22) and fast bowler Keon Harding (3-30) who claimed three wickets apiece, as they tumbled to a disappointing 140 all out off 35 overs.

Only Brandon King with a top score of 48 showed any enterprise as Scorpions failed to mount any meaningful partnerships and lost wickets steadily.

Sent in to bat in the Zone B encounter, Marooners lost captain Jamal Smith cheaply for 13 at 27 for one in the seventh over but Jangoo revived the innings with support from veteran all-rounder Ryan Hinds who got an unbeaten 39 and Cassius Burton who made 32.

Left-hander Jangoo faced 114 balls and struck four fours and a six, and anchored a string of small partnerships which prevented the innings from collapse.

He put on 32 for the second wicket with Kyle Corbin (12), 38 for the third wicket with Vikash Mohan (20) and another 38 for the fourth wicket with Burton.