Marine biologist says sand mining threatens lives

The sand mining saga in Barbuda has come to the fore again as residents of the sister isle — one of the most low-lying islands in the Caribbean — say they are worried that the constant erosion could cost them their lives.

Marine biologist John Mussington said despite constant warnings by environmentalists, sand mining continues to compromise the island’s coastlines.

“If we were to be hit by a natural disaster, we are all dead,” Mussington told OBSERVER media. “No one in their right mind would be digging up the coastline of an island. There are real dangers associated with it.”

He said an eroded coastline could lead to more frequent and stronger storms.

“Sand protects the shoreline from ravages of erosion, and if you remove it the full impact of storms will impact the land,” he said.

The marine biologist said barges of sand had left the island as recently as Monday, and with the lives of Barbudans being placed under serious threat by the continued mining, if the project does not come to an immediate halt, “it may be too late”.

Calling large-scale sand mining a “destructive and irrational practice”, Mussington said: “Somebody is joking and doing damage to Barbudans.”

Sand mining began on Barbuda in 1976 and by the mid-1990s, major environmental reports were warning that the extent of the operation was causing irreparable damage to the coast.

