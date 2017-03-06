Marijuana found in barrels, two women charged

New Story

Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged two women in connection with a number of drug-related offences committed last Thursday and Friday.

Sally Anne Smith, 51, of Crusher Site Road, Prospect, St James, was charged with possession of cannabis, trafficking of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and importation of cannabis. These offences were committed on Thursday at Freight Handling Services Freightliner, Brighton, St Michael.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Latoya Toni Broomes of Atlantic View, Gemswick, St Philip was charged with possession of cannabis, trafficking of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and importation of cannabis. These offences were committed on Friday, also at Freight Handling Services Freightliner.

Police said Smith made arrangements with another person to have the cannabis concealed in a barrel of foodstuff imported into Barbados. During an inspection of the barrel by customs officers, six transparent wrapped packages containing cannabis were discovered concealed in six bottles of peanut butter. The police were informed and Smith was subsequently arrested and charged.

The cannabis weighed six pounds with an estimated street value of $24, 000.

Police said Broomes also made arrangements with someone to have the cannabis concealed in a barrel of foodstuff imported into Barbados. During an inspection of the barrel, cannabis was discovered concealed in six cans of fruit cocktail. The police were informed and Broomes was subsequently arrested and charged.

The cannabis weighed nine pounds with an estimated street value $36, 000.

Smith and Broomes appeared in the District ‘A’ Court this weekend where they both pleaded guilty to all of the charges. They were both referred to the Drug Treatment Court.