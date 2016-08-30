Maragh opens Woodbine account

New Story

TORONTO, Canada, Aug 29, CMC – Jamaican Tony Maragh logged his first successes of the Woodbine season on Sunday when he produced a handsome double on the 10-race card at the prestigious western Canada racetrack.

In his only two rides of the day, the 28-year-old rode winners in race three over a mile and sixteenth with 3-1 choice Sleek Idea and returned in race five over seven furlongs to win with another 3-1 bet, Fair Astronomer.

Maragh has ridden only 24 mounts at Woodbine this season but stood out on a quiet day where the leading riders struggled to assert themselves.

In race three, he hooked up with trainer Reade Baker’s four-year-old gelding, Sleek Idea, to edge out the three-year-old and upward maidens going distance.

Lake Simcoe, with former champion jockey Luis Contreras aboard, posted the early fractions as D’s Dark Knight and Rebellion’s Dream chased, with Maragh sitting Sleek Idea in fourth along the rails just ahead of First Around.

Maragh brought the gelding into contention on the late turn, bid in the upper stretch and then battled to the wire with First Around – ridden by Barbadian Simon Husbands – before winning on a head bob.

In race five, Maragh partnered with four-year-old bay filly Fair Astronomer to beat the three-year-old and upward fillies and mares by a length.

Maragh settled in mid-pack as Izitlegal produced the early pace but conjured up a strong stretch run to overpower the leaders and take command in the final sixteenth.