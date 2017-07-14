Man stabbed, police detain suspect

New Story

A young man stabbed multiple times this morning is hospitalised at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre, while the police took away another man from the scene who is believed to be the suspect.

According to an eyewitness, the two men had an argument some time around 8 am in the Golden Grove New Extension area and one of the individuals pulled put a knife. The knife reportedly fell and there was a scuffle over the weapon.

In the end, the 22 year old was stabbed twice in the upper body and the 18 year old with whom he was fighting, tried to flee the scene.

The witness said the young man who was transported to the hospital was bleeding profusely. The police were summoned to the scene and they detained the suspect who the witness said did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

It is unclear what they were fighting about.