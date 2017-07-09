Man shot while leaving Blue Jeans fete

A shooting incident has left Dorian Marshall hospitalised with a gunshot injury to his left leg.

According to sources close to the probe, Marshall was walking towards his car around 5:30 am today when the incident occured.

It is alleged that a man walked up to him and his girlfriend and opened fire, discharging at least six rounds in front of a number of people at the Cedar Grove playing field.

Sources say Marshall and other witnesses in the area ran for cover but he was struck by a bullet in the back of his knee.

OBSERVER media was also told that he is to undergo emergency surgery to have the bullet removed from his calf.

The police are now looking for the shooter.