Man killed after search for missing daughter

Trinidad – VISHNU PERSAD went in search of his missing 14-year-old daughter. When he returned home he was shot and killed.

Persad, 36, of Navet Village, Rio Claro, died in the gallery of his home at 12.10 a.m. yesterday.

He was shot in the left side of his back and was found bleeding from his mouth and nose.

Persad and his family had returned from Mayaro after searching for his daughter Shivani Persad.

Shivani’s sisters had gone to bed while their mother, Rehana Persad, went to the bathroom. She heard an explosion and found her husband slumped on a bench.

Relatives believe an acquaintance of a family member could assist in murder investigations.