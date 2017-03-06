Man in viral audio charged for sex with minor

New Story

A 52-year-old man, who has been charged with one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16 years, is expected to face a magistrate today.

The name of the accused cannot be published since the crime falls under the Sexual Offences Act, unless convicted.

The accused has been identified as the man arguing with a female over the cost for sexual favours in an audio recording which has been widely circulated on social media since its release over a week ago.

He was detained late last week and charged over the weekend in relation to the alleged crime which, according to the charge, was committed in July 2015 at All Saints Road.

His arrest came shortly after the child’s mother took her to the police and made a report.

The mother reportedly became aware of the incident when a number of residents approached her and said they are familiar with the child’s voice. Some also reported they knew the suspect’s voice and were thus able to identify him.

During the taped discussion, the man is heard objecting to the price he initially proposed to pay for sex and the duration of the activity. The female asked for double the amount.

The dispute continued for close to three minutes, during which the female reminded the male he was older than her. It was only when the male told her he was recording the female concedes to accepting “whatever you giving me”.

Up to late yesterday, the audio recording was still being circulated on social media. On one Facebook page, where it was posted on February 27, 2017, it has been viewed close to 70,000 times.

The accused faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if he is convicted of having sex with a minor.