Man in alleged love triangle stabbed in the back

Panic erupted at the corner of Corn Alley and Tanner Street in St John’s yesterday when a verbal confrontation quickly escalated into a stabbing incident in which Marlon Fox was the victim.

Eyewitnesses said that the argument started a little after 10 am between Fox and a female, with whom he was reportedly in a long term relationship. The police told OBSERVER media that they both reside in Ottos.

Fox was, however, in the company of another female when the argument

ensued.

“He is a tattoo artist at the Dollar Building. He works at Fab Nails Salon. He got into an argument with his child’s mother but he said the other woman he was with is his wife.

Apparently the baby mother was trying to show the wife something on her phone that up to Tuesday he messaged her and he would go by her and she would iron his clothes,” an eyewitness told OBSERVER media.

“So after she showed the wife the phone, the wife stepped off and as he turned around to walk away, the baby mother stabbed him in the upper back with a scissors from her bag and ran away. The scissors was still in his back but the wound was not bleeding. Just before the ambulance came he was complaining that he wasn’t able to feel his hands and he couldn’t walk. He wasn’t looking very good,” the female recounted.

When the police were contacted they reported that Fox allegedly still lives with the woman who stabbed him but was supposed to marry another woman yesterday.

