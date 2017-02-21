Man found dead

February 21, 2017
Source: winnfm.com

A man has been found dead in the city…

The body in front of the entrance to the Workshop for the Blind on Lower All Saints Road.

Eyewitness, Mary John, told OBSERVER media the police arrived on the scene about 6.25 AM.

She says there is blood on the wall of the Workshop for the blind.

John says the man is known to be homeless.

Observer Media will bring more details as they come to hand.
