Man dies trying to retrieve kite

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago, Dec 28, CMC – A 44-year-old man died after he fell down a 20-foot precipice while attempting to retrieve a kite that had been stuck in a tree here on Boxing Day.
Police said that Darren Boyce was out with family members when the kite got caught in a tree.
Boyce climbed the tree in an attempt to dislodge the kite, however, he lost his grip and fell down a nearby precipice.
The police and emergency health services were notified and with the assistance of Fire Officers, Boyce was removed and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, where he later died.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_8_4) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/28.0.1500.71 Safari/537.36