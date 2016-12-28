Man dies trying to retrieve kite

New Story

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago, Dec 28, CMC – A 44-year-old man died after he fell down a 20-foot precipice while attempting to retrieve a kite that had been stuck in a tree here on Boxing Day.

Police said that Darren Boyce was out with family members when the kite got caught in a tree.

Boyce climbed the tree in an attempt to dislodge the kite, however, he lost his grip and fell down a nearby precipice.

The police and emergency health services were notified and with the assistance of Fire Officers, Boyce was removed and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, where he later died.