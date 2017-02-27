Man critical following stabbing attack

New Story

A Jamaican man is hospitalised in critical condition with his throat slit following an incident at the Cactus Bar in lower Ottos yesterday afternoon.

The injured man, whose name police did not release, was receiving emergency medical care up to press time while police were questioning another man who was on the scene at the time of the attack.

Police sources told OBSERVER media that around 5:30 pm the victim was at his uncle’s bar when two men who frequent the bar started “playing around”.

A witness elaborated, “One man was pushing his hands in the other man’s pockets inside the bar and the [injured] guy went up to the two of them and told them to stop because he didn’t want any trouble in his uncle’s place.”

According to the witness, a third patron, who is well known in the area, approached the victim from behind and cut him across the throat, then ran away.

The injured man got assistance from other patrons who took him to a chair outside the bar and tried to stop the profuse bleeding.

The police arrived before the ambulance and were able to question the man and witnesses before he was rushed to hospital.

The bar was closed shortly after the incident.