Man City remain undefeated in EPL

BBC Sports – Manchester City continued their 100 per cent start to the season with a victory over West Ham that took them to the top of the Premier League.

City scored first when Raheem Sterling finished off a superb team move and Fernandinho headed in a second from Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick.

West Ham pulled a goal back in the second half when Michail Antonio nodded in Arthur Masuaku’s cross.

Sterling added his second late on when he stroked home from a tight angle.

The season may be in its infancy but already the title contenders have put down a few markers with three games gone.

Chelsea and Manchester United both secured victories on Saturday, which turned the focus on Pep Guardiola’s side before the international break, and they responded with a determined display.

A blistering start – underpinned by the attacking triumvirate of Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Nolito – yielded a slick goal finished off by Sterling.

It was not just the polished passing and intense pressing which caught the eye. City’s second goal ensured four of their nine Premier League goals this season have come from set-pieces.

That they could not convert their first-half dominance into more goals will be mildly concerning to Guardiola as they allowed West Ham back into the contest after the break.

However, a steely response to see out the victory when put under pressure, before Sterling calmly passed the ball into the net in injury time, will have pleased the City boss.