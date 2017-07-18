Man chopped in Herberts

New Story

A Herberts man is hospitalised with severe chop wounds following an incident in the village last evening.

Hospital sources say Horace Desvignes, who is said to be in his 60s, sustained two deep chops in the centre of the head, with the injury going right down to his skull.

They say when he was admitted to hospital he was not complaining of any pain but he was clearly in shock and had lost a lot of blood.

They described his injuries as very serious and say he is likely to remain in hospital for some time.

According to the police, the victim was sitting outside, talking with neighbours when he was attacked.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Monday and the suspect has been identified as Shamarley Weekes.

The police say residents have reported he is a man of unsound mind who lives on the street from time to time. No motive has been established as to why the suspect, who is now in police custody, would have attacked the elderly man.