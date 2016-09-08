Magic Johnson celebrates 25 years of marriage with epic, star-studded yacht party

New Story

We guarantee you’ve never seen an anniversary celebration like this.

Magic Johnson surprised his wife, Cookie, with a beyond lavish yacht party in Monaco to celebrate 25 years of marriage, and to call it spectacular would be an understatement. Magic and Cookie were already in Venice, Italy, celebrating their milestone anniversary, when the former NBA star flew in all of their friends to Monaco without Cookie’s knowledge, a source tells ET. Magic, 57, also paid for all of the travel expenses.

Celeb guests included Samuel L. Jackson, Steve Harvey, LL Cool J, Smokey Robinson, Tina Knowles, Biz Markie, Bill Bellamy, Holly Robinson Peete, Cedric the Entertainer, Pat Riley, Sugar Ray Leonard, as well as their significant others.

“Happy 25th Anniversary to my best friend, my beautiful wife, @thecookiej! #EC25,” Magic Instagrammed alongside a sweet pic of the couple dancing.

Magic’s children — Andre (whose mother is his ex, Melissa Mitchell), Elisa, and EJ Johnson of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills fame — were also there to celebrate.