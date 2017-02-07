Madonna granted permission to adopt twins from Malawi

February 7, 2017 Reuters Entertainment No comments
New Story

Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Malawi’s High Court on Tuesday granted Madonna permission to adopt twins from the Southern African country, a judiciary spokesman said.

The U.S. singer has previously adopted two children from Malawi, stirring anger among some Malawians who accused the government of allowing her to skirt laws that ban non-residents from adopting.

Madonna was inside the courtroom when the approval ruling was delivered, judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said.Reuters could not reach representatives for Madonna for comment.

“Madonna has demostrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins,” Titus Mvalo, a lawyer for Madonna in Malawi, told Reuters.

Mvula said that one of the conditions of the adoption was that Madonna should provide a report showing that the home in which they lived was suitable.

He could not provide details on the children she will be adopting, saying it was against the law to divulge such particulars at this stage.

Madonna, 58, adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009. She has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

Madonna denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after she visited Malawi last month, at the time saying her trip was for her charity work.

She established the non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programs, particularly for girls. The organization is currently building a children’s unit at a hospital in Blantyre, Malawi’s second-largest city, and has built 10 schools, according to its website.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.