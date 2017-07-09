Luiz Suarez joins Lionel Messi in Antigua

Barcelona football star Luiz Suarez has flown to Antigua to join Lionel Messi. Messi is in Antigua on his honeymoon with his wife and two children.

Goal.com reports Messi and wife Antonella are very close with Suarez and his partner, Sofia Balbi, with the four regularly spotted in each other’s company.

And the Argentina star revealed on Saturday that Suarez has flown out along with his wife and two children, Delfina, 6, and Benjamin, 3, to join them on their holiday.