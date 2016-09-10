Lovell says former US air base is best for university campus

New Story

Political leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Harold Lovell is calling on the government to use the old US air base as the centre for the new University of Antigua & Barbuda UWI campus.

Lovell said this will allow the establishment of a university while keeping the Five Islands facility as its intended purpose – a secondary school.

“We believe that the former US air base is a perfect area for us to develop and expand as part of a university campus. When you take the proximity of the base to the Antigua & Barbuda Institute of Technology as well

as the Hospitality Training Institute, all of which are right next to the American University of Antigua, we think that area would be perfect,” Lovell said.

The government’s plans to convert the Chinese-funded Five Islands plant into a university has been met with both support and objection.

Those opposed questioned the rationale when most of the schools in St John’s were bursting at the seams and lacked not enough classroom space for the large number of secondary school students.

But, the government has responded by constructing more buildings to be used as classrooms on at least four school compounds, although critics complain that those existing secondary schools are running out of green space.

Lovell said the UPP piloted the University of Antigua & Barbuda and has always supported one – despite its opposition to the Five Islands facility being repurposed.

“We are just flabbergasted that they could be pumping all this money into building classrooms in already crowded spaces instead of completing the facility at [Antigua] State College and some of that money could be used at the air base facility in order to make it ready to host university studies,” he added.