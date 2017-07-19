Lovell and ABWU want gov’t to establish unemployment benefit fund

July 19, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

UPP Political Leader Harold Lovell (file photo)

Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Harold Lovell, is in support of the call for the establishment of an unemployment fund to cover the basic needs of people who may find themselves out of a job for one reason or another.

Deputy General Secretary of the Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) Chester Hughes advocated for the set up of such a fund during a news conference on Monday. The call was made in light of the news that the Sandals Grande Antigua Resort would be closed for five months effective September 20th, 2017, for “essential maintenance works”.

Over 700 workers will be affected by the temporary closure.

“The government needs to establish an unemployment benefit fund which can be administered through the Antigua & Barbuda Social Security Scheme to support the affected workers. This is to ensure that they will be able to get some sort of benefit in the interim,” Lovell said during Monday evening’s edition of the Snake Pit.

On Monday, Hughes suggested that with the fund, people who are unemployed would receive a flat rate paid to them up to a period of time for about six months until they are able to secure employment.

He said the fund could be managed by various stakeholders with knowledge of industrial relations and accounting expertise and also government representatives.

“It would be established by a board so that a company would advise that they will be closed for a period and assistance would come forward,” Hughes said.

“Unless we establish a fund we are going to continuously see persons going home; the bills going up; things are going to be happening and there is no income,” the union official added.

Several stakeholders; business owners and members of the public have expressed shock at the temporary closure of the resort. Prime Minister Gaston Browne also said that the closure of the resort is “an act of hostility and sabotage”.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.