Losing start for Saintfiet as T&T crumble

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (CMC) – Tom Saintfiet’s tenure as the new Trinidad and Tobago head coach started shakily when his side crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Nicaragua – their first-ever defeat to the Central American nation.

In the first international friendly at the National Football Stadium on Tuesday night, T&T conceded in either half and despite Hashim Arcia’s strike inside the last 15 minutes, failed to muster the enterprise to find an equaliser.

The loss to Nicaragua was T&T’s first in four meetings and 49 years after the two nations first faced each other.

“As a coach you don’t like to lose. I am disappointed with the result but I can’t be too disappointed in the performance of the team,” said Belgian Saintfiet.

“Nicaragua were full strength and naturally we missed a lot of players. We gave some opportunities for players to make their debuts with a lot of young players in the squad and it was the first game after only two weeks in training together.”

On Friday, the two sides will meet again in the second friendly, in what serves as a warm-up for T&T’s outings next month against Suriname and Haiti in the CFU Fifth place playoff matches for next year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.