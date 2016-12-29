London street artist Pegasus paints memorial for George Michael

A mural depicting singer George Michael, is seen in London, Britain December 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Street artist Pegasus has paid tribute to George Michael with a mural of the Wham! singer, who died on Sunday aged 53.
The artwork near a graffiti park in Shoreditch, in east London, features three images of the “Faith” singer clutching a jacket next to the words “Never gonna dance again”, a lyric from Michael’s single “Careless Whisper”.
People stopped on Thursday to take photographs of the painting, which took four hours to complete.
“So many people stopped as I was painting it. It got a great reaction,” Pegasus, who said he had been inspired by Michael, told the Evening Standard newspaper.
