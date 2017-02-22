Local talent to lift Grenades’ Club Championship chances

New Story

Grenades will be boosted by the inclusion of a number of locally-based players as they prepare to compete in Group C of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championships in Jamaica.

Goalkeeper Prince Walter, striker Stefan Smith, both of Old Road and striker Tevaughn Harriette, defender Karanja Mack, Roderick Williams, Nazir McBurnett and Ranja Christian, all of Parham will all represent Grenades in Jamaica.

President of the Grenades FC Chester Hughes said the experience will be a challenging one for the team.

“It’s the first time Grenades will be attending the Club Championships and it’s also the first time for a number of the players to participate at that particular level. We would have had players who were called up for the national team but not selected so it’s now testing the metal of the club and the players’ ability to match up with players across the region,” he said.

Grenades will compete against hosts Montego Bay United on the Group’s opening day on March 1 before facing the Dominican Republic’s Barcelona Atletico on March 3.

The Antiguans close out their campaign against Elite of the Cayman Islands on March 5.

For most of the Jamaican players who ply their trade with the Jennings team, Hughes said the trip is more than just an opportunity to play football but to put on a meaningful display on home turf.

“They’ve left home, for some of them six years and for some four years that they have been away playing and they are now going back to exhibit their talent and the kind of prowess they have in Antigua. There are 22 players travelling to Grenada and when we get to Grenada we will cut the team down to 20 but there are 22 players currently in the training squad. We think we are going to do Antigua & Barbuda proud in Jamaica,” he said.

The team is slated to leave on Monday.